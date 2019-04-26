Woman in critical condition after San Antonio police officer shoots her

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was shot by a San Antonio police officer outside a West Side home early Friday remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police Chief William McManus said the woman was suicidal and armed with a shotgun. She was hit in the upper body by a single gunshot fired by one officer, he said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside a home in the 7800 block of Lanerose Place.

McManus said the woman had been fighting with her boyfriend at the home.

"The girlfriend, at some point, said that she was going to do something to herself (and) that he would remember for the rest of his life," McManus said.

Fearing she was suicidal, the boyfriend called officers to his home. But when they arrived, the woman was already gone.

However, the woman later returned to the scene, driving up just as the officers were about to leave, McManus said.

"She was not cooperative, and inside the car, she had a shotgun," he said. "As the officers were trying to coax her out of the car, she reached for the shotgun."

One officer fired a single shot, hitting the woman in her upper body.

McManus said she was in critical condition but stable when she was rushed to a hospital.

Police did not release her name right away but did say she is about 30 years old.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran of the force.

He will remain on administrative duty at least until the investigation is complete, McManus said.

