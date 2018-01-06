Woman in critical condition after crashing into pole

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after crashing into a pole on the East Side.

According to San Antonio police, the woman was speeding when she crashed into a pole on W.W. White and Rice Roads just before 3 a.m.

Police said she was not wearing her seat belt when she crashed and was thrown into the passenger side. First responders had to cut her out of the vehicle.

She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

