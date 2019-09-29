Firefighters rescue woman in rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a woman is in serious condition after her car rolled over. Police say it happened on the frontage road of Loop 410 and San Pedro Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

The driver lost control of her car and it rolled over several times, landing in the parking lot of North Star Mall. She was trapped inside the car and firefighters needed to pull her out.

Police say they are investigating if alcohol was a factor, and charges are pending.

