Woman injured in drive-by shooting on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just before 12:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Fairshire, which is located not far from Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, a gray vehicle drove past the home when someone from inside fired six times at the house. The vehicle then crashed into a parked car on the street.

RELATED: Robbery motive in NW Side double shooting, police say

RELATED: Man found fatally shot inside car on West Side identified

One of the bullets fired went through a window and hit a woman in her 30's in the lower back, police said. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries.

Following the shooting the suspect drove off with front end damage to their vehicle.

Several children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.