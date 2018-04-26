Woman injured jumping from window of burning apartment, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A 50-year-old woman was injured after she jumped from a second story apartment window to avoid a late-night fire, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the Oak Hills Apartments located in the 1800 block of Babcock Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke showing from the two-story apartment building. The woman jumped out of the window to avoid the fire and broke her leg, firefighters said. She also suffered cuts, bruises and a head injury as well as a result of the jump.

RELATED: VIDEO: SA house fire caused by lighting strike captured on camera

RELATED: Firefighters rescue elderly woman from window of burning apartment

Firefighters quickly put out the fire that was inside the apartment. The elderly woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. A man was also inside the apartment and was rescued from the window by firefighters.

Arson investigators were called in to help determine a cause. There is no damage estimate at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.