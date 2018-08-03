Woman killed after 18-wheeler strikes her vehicle in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A woman is dead after her vehicle was struck Friday afternoon by a tractor-trailer in South Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was traveling southbound on FM 3499 near Loop 1604 when she was struck broadside by an 18-wheeler.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

