Woman killed in Boerne mobile home fire

BOERNE, Tx - A woman is dead and two others were sent to the hospital following an early morning mobile home fire in Boerne, fire officials said Thursday.

Firefighters got the call for the fire and arrived just before 3 a.m. in the 220 block of Bluebonnet Drive, located not far from Interstate 10 and just north of San Antonio.

According to officials, emergency crews arrived to find the mobile home fully-engulfed. It took firefighters several hours to put out the flames.

RELATED: Electrical fire in kitchen damages home on East Side

RELATED: Man taken away in handcuffs following North Side condo fire

An elderly female with health problems lived inside the home and did not make it out successfully, fire officials said. Her name and age have not been released.

Two other people, a man and a granddaughter, were also inside at the time of the fire. Fire officials said they both made it out, with the child being assisted by a neighbor. They have since been taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The mobile home is considered a total loss. The County Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause.

Both the Leon Springs Fire Department and the Bergheim Fire Department also responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.