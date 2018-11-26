Woman killed in hit-and-run crash remembered for her love of NFL team

NEW BRAUNFELS - Family and San Francisco 49ers Chapter members remember one of their strongest members, Amber Williams, as active and courageous. They held a vigil in New Braunfels, where she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver before Thanksgiving.

She was known to bring chapters from different areas together as one family.

"It just hit me,” said Jose Archuleta, Williams’ chapter brother. “I couldn't believe it, like, what had happened? It was so surreal and like this is not true. It was like a nightmare."

Like Archuleta, several people were devastated after learning Williams had passed away. They said her 19-year-old daughter was the first to speak with officers on the scene.

"You can tell she was (Amber's daughter),” said Dionna Rodriguez, Williams’ chapter sister. “(Amber's daughter) just came out here straight-faced and did what she needed to do and she was very strong. She knew her grandmother wasn't going to be able to (come to the scene), so she stepped up and did it."

At that same intersection, Country Line Road and Dove Crossing, a 49ers-themed memorial sits as they remembered Williams for who she was.

“She is very strong and very for women,” said Rodriguez. “She is very active. She played roller derby, so she always found a way to keep going. I think that is what her daughter represents now.”

"She would help someone even if they didn't need help. She would go on her own and help someone,” said Archuleta. “She didn't hesitate to take charge over something."

Members said they are happy that the person accused in her death, 26-year-old Austin Meade, is behind bars.

"We are glad that he is not on the run or out there causing harm to anybody else,” said Rodriguez.

She added that though they are saddened by their loss, they know Williams is in a better place.

"It hurts that she is now gone, but I am comforted knowing she is in heaven,” said Rodriguez. “She is up there cheering on the 49ers whether they win or lose. So I know she would want us to stay together and continue our family bond."

Throughout all of the pain and heartache this loss has caused her family and friends, Rodriguez said they forgive Meade.

"God teaches us to forgive, but we won't forget, and we hope that you look to God during these times and we will be praying for you,” Rodriguez said.

