Woman killed in late-night house fire in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a house fire in Live Oak late Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Mountain Shadows, which is located not far from Loop 1604 and Toepperwein Road.

According to both neighbors and the husband of the woman who died, the husband was asleep on the couch when he woke to both smoke and his wife yelling.

That's when, witnesses say, the husband ran to a neighbor's house for help after being unable to get to his wife due to the heavy smoke inside the home.

Firefighters attempted to break through the front door but were unsuccessful before going through a bedroom window.

Fire crews saw flames coming from restroom and found the woman unresponsive. They were unable to revive her.

The Bexar County Fire Department is now working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities say the husband will be staying with family. A damage estimate to the home also has yet to be released.

#BreakingNews woman is dead after flames and smoke filled up this home in Live Oak. pic.twitter.com/KndrXst6ku — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 27, 2018

