Woman killed in West Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - A woman died at an area hospital overnight after she lost control of her car, hitting a guardrail and another vehicle, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirmed.

According to San Antonio police, the woman lost control her Toyota Corolla and crashed into a guardrail on Loop 410 near Ingram road around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the Corolla bounced off the guardrail and back onto the main lanes of the highway before sideswiping a Mercedez-Benz.

The driver in the other car was not injured, according to police.

The woman in the Corolla was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The medical examiner is working to identify her.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.