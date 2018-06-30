1 killed, 2 critically injured in I-35 crash on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 56-year-old woman is dead, an 8-year old girl and a 16-year-old girl are in critical condition and three others were injured in a crash Saturday morning on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officer Doug Greene, of the San Antonio Police Department, said the crash happened around 11 a.m., when a group of six people, likely a family, was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 just past New Laredo Highway.

One of the tires of the SUV blew out, and the driver lost control, Greene said. The vehicle rolled several times and ended up in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, Greene said. He said it appears two or three of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts. A 3-year-old girl was ejected in a car seat that police believe wasn't properly fastened.

The 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 16-year-old girl was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The 8-year-old girl was taken to University in critical condition.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. A man and a woman had minor injuries and were each taken to separate hospitals to check on their loved ones, Greene said.

It appears the group was driving a vehicle with Mexican license plates.

The stretch of I-35 where the crash happened will be closed for the next few hours while police investigate further.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.