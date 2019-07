SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was walking on the city's Southwest Side was fatally struck Wednesday, police said.

Medical Examiner's have identified the woman as 33-year-old Amanda Marie Rodriguez.

Police reported that Rodriguez was walking on highway 90 near Frio City Road for an unknown reason. when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver stopped after hitting Rodriguez.

