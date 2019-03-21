Woman loses everything in mobile home fire on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman’s mobile home on the Southwest Side was destroyed after flames ripped through part of the structure, causing major damage.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Clegg and Hilburn drives.

San Antonio fire officials said when they got to the scene, the two people who were inside made it out safely and were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The homeowner, Nelda Martin, said she was not home when the fire broke out, but her sister, who was inside, said she heard a loud pop and saw flames shortly after.

Martin said though she’s devastated to lose everything, she is thankful her family is still alive.

“Thank God, we are all out. Thank the Lord everybody got out. The house I can replace, my family I can’t,” she said.

Martin said her three dogs also made it out safely. However, she said she doesn’t think that was the case for her cat and four kittens.

Martin said this is the second time she has lost everything to a house fire. The last fire happened years ago.

The American Red Cross will be assisting Martin and her family. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

