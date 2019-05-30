Woman lying on tracks hit, killed by Amtrak commuter train in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 22-year-old woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak commuter train in New Braunfels Wednesday evening, the New Braunfels Police Department said in a press release.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South Hill Avenue, not far from South Seguin Avenue and Interstate 35.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the area after receiving word that an Amtrak commuter train en route to San Antonio had struck and killed a woman lying on the tracks. Police identified the woman as Carrigan Georg, 22. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail traffic was stopped for approximately two and half hours while the investigation was completed by both the New Braunfels Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.

The press release said next of kin has been notified and that the investigation into the incident will be handled by Union Pacific Railroad police.

