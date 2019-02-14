Woman nearly kidnapped along River Walk in Southtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday morning in Southtown, police said.

The woman told police that she was walking along the River Walk near the 100 block of East Guenther around 9:45 a.m., when a man approached her, police said.

The man showed a handgun and grabbed the woman, but she was able to escape and call for help, police said.

The man was described as a Hispanic with a stocky build, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and in his late 20s or 30s, police said.

Police released a picture of the pickup truck the man is believed to have been driving.

Anyone who can identify the owner and/or driver of the pickup is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313 and reference case number SAPD19032492.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.