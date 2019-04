SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was riding a motorized wheelchair on the city's NE Side on Saturday afternoon was hit by a vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe the woman was in the roadway in the 5500 block of Walzem Road when a vehicle sideswiped her.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Police said the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.