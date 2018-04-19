Woman found guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in 2016

SAN ANTONIO - A woman on trial following a hit-and-run crash where she faced charges of failure to stop and render aid was found guilty Thursday afternoon.

Adriana Aviles, 28, testified during her trial that she did not know what she had struck that day, only that it was a dark object

Just after 5 a.m. Feb. 20, 2016, in the rain, Aviles struck and killed Adina Munoz, 38, who was trying to cross the street in the middle of the block in the 6800 block of San Pedro Avenue, officials said.

Munoz kept going and waited over an hour before returning to the scene, authorities said. She was then charged with failure to stop and render aid.

“I was scared and alone, and it didn’t cross my mind that I hit a person,” Aviles testified through an interpreter.

Prosecutors presented phone records, which show Aviles made 21 calls between the time the accident occurred and the time she returned to the scene.

Aviles called relatives, an attorney, the Mexican Consulate and her employer, but she did not call 911, prosecutors said.

“It never crossed my mind to leave and never come back,” Aviles testified.

When asked during testimony why she did not stay at the scene, Aviles initially answered, “I don’t know.”

The punishment phase of the trial begins Monday. Aviles faces a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

