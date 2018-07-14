Woman playing Pokémon Go leads violent chase for her life throughout Kirby

KIRBY, Texas - A woman found herself in a violent car chase Wednesday morning after she briefly stopped by an abandoned church in Kirby to play Pokémon Go.

“I drove into the parking lot on Old Seguin Road,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. “He was parked at the Dollar General next to the church.”

By he, she means Robert H. Schick, who was sitting inside a black car. The woman said she stopped for about 30 seconds before pulling out of the parking lot, but that is when he began following her, she said.

“I noticed he was right behind me, so when I took a left, he still followed me," she said.

The woman said the suspect began swerving, honking his horn and flashing his lights.

“It wasn't like a flash on flash off. It was like a strobe. So at first, I thought it was a police officer, but I didn't see any red or blue so I did not stop.”

The woman said she came to a stop at Binz-Engleman Road, and that is when he pulled beside her with a scarf wrapped around his face.

“He pulled up and pointed his gun at me through his window, so I sped off,” the woman said.

She said she immediately called 911, but she knew she could not stop.

“Dispatch was so nice and helpful,” the woman said. “I stayed in constant communication with her, and she asked if I could get to the police department. I was on the other side of Kirby, so I was going to try to find a public place first to see if he would leave.”

She said she pulled into the Valero gas station, where people were and he did so as well. That’s when she said she started the drive to the Kirby Police Department.

“On FM 78, we were going about 80, and he kept trying to get on the side of me -- window down, gun still pointed," she said.

The woman said it was because of her knowledge of her hometown that she was able to slow the man down.

“Since I know where the potholes are and I know the dips and he didn't, he was hitting every one of them, so that slowed him down a bit,” she said.

When she got to police department, officers were waiting to arrest Schick.

“They were right there, and they were so helpful,” the woman said. “They arrested him and allowed me to get myself together. I was scared. I am not going to lie. But it didn’t really all set in until it was over and he was in custody. I had my moment. I broke down.”

The woman is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

“Always be aware,” she said. “Do not stop whatsoever. Just keep going and call police. Find a public place, and if that doesn’t work, get to the police department or somewhere safe, but do not stop.”

Schick was arrested for deadly conduct and the unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

“I couldn’t be any more thankful for them. If it wasn’t for them it could have ended a lot worse," the woman said about the first responders.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.