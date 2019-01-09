Seguin police makes plea for clues into stolen ashes case

SEGUIN, Texas - A Seguin woman whose home was burglarized last month is pleading with thieves to return her late husband's ashes.

Two guns and a ring were also stolen during the burglary Dec. 18 on Wetz Street.

The woman told police the box of ashes had the funeral home's label and her husband's name on it.

The widow told police she had intended for her ashes to be placed with her husband's after her death.

Officer Tanya Brown, of the Seguin Police Department, made a plea for clues from the community on the department's Facebook page.

"This takes it to a new level, when you are taking somebody's ashes and they've been gone for some time," Brown said. "We're hoping that somebody did not dispose of them and that they are returned. They can either drop them off at the police department, or if they want to drop them off back at the victims home -- no questions asked. We're just asking for those ashes to be returned, so she has her husband home with her."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seguin Police Department or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.