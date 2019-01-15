Woman shoots, kills boyfriend while posing for photo, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin woman accidentally shot her boyfriend to death when she pointed a rifle at him while posing for a photo, investigators said.

Autumn King, 20, was being held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond on manslaughter charges, Travis County jail records indicate.



Austin police said the shooting occurred at the couple's home on Dec. 23.

Investigators allege that King said she aimed the rifle her boyfriend, 26-year-old Eric Charles Allen, as he held her cellphone and prepared to take a photo to post online. King said she accidentally fired.



A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.



King was arrested Monday.



The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.

