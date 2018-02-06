Woman pumping gas wounded by gunfire at near NW Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and wounded a woman who was pumping gas at a near Northwest Side gas station.

Officers at the scene said they believe the woman was with someone who engaged in a gun battle at the business, located near the corner of N. Zarzamora and Culebra Road.

However, they found the victim around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a different location.

Police said she went to a home in the 200 block of Roberts to get help.

According to officers, there was a shootout at the gas station that resulted in the woman getting shot.

She was struck in the chest, and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The only information police had on the shooter early on is that he was one of three people who escaped in a blue Nissan.

