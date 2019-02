SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man accused of pushing a woman off a second-floor balcony.

Officers said the woman, who is in her 60s, was involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend before she ended up on the ground.

The incident happened Monday evening at an apartment complex near Acme Road and Highway 90.

The woman was taken to University Hospital and may have a broken pelvis, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.