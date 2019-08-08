Police: Woman rams car into 2 people in attempt to free man from custody

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people who were involved in a robbery on July 17 at Arlans Food Mart.

Two women and a man robbed the store and, while the man was being detained by police, one of the women intentionally rammed her car into a parked vehicle in an attempt to free the man.

The woman also ran her car into a store employee and a bystander, injuring both, according to police.

All three robbers were able to get away after the incident.

The male robber was wearing black shorts with a red stripe and no shirt at the time of the incident.

One of the women was described as being in her 20s, with long black hair, and wearing a black-and-white-striped dress.

The other female suspect was described as being in her late 20s, to early 30s, with shoulder length brown hair, and wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Robber places gun to cashier's head, demands money at SA gas station

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement agencies. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.