Woman re-arrested in chop shop operation

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies re-arrested a woman in a suspected chop shop operation that's been ongoing since February.

Dawn Reeves, 47, was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Wednesday morning, deputies seized 13 more vehicles, six handguns and two rifles from a home on Higman Road on the Southeast Side of the county. That's the same location where 19 vehicles were stolen in February, valued at more than $270,000.

Wednesday’s search came after a victim had reported seeing her stolen vehicle on the property.

When officials responded, they found several other vehicles that had already been stripped.

"For some, I guess it is a lucrative business, but I tell you, we are aiming to shut these people down,” Salazar said. “And at some point, they are going to get the point or we are just going to keep arresting them. And I guarantee you, they are going to get tired of being arrested before we get tired of arresting them.”

More arrests are expected in the case.

If you suspect you’re a victim in this case, you’re asked to call authorities as soon as possible.

