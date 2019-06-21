Woman recalls seeing 2 young shooting victims show up outside her West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A middle-of-the-night arrival outside Jackie Webb's West Side home still has her shaken.

Webb said her son-in-law was sitting outside on her porch around 3 a.m. Friday when two boys, 12 and 15 years old, suddenly showed up with gunshot wounds on their legs.

"It was a car that pulled up to the speed bump, and these kids, they let them out," Webb said. "My son-in-law, he called an ambulance to get the boys off to the hospital."

Both victims were rushed to University Hospital.

San Antonio police showed up at the home in the 9800 block of Heritage Farm, and after talking to Webb and other neighbors, investigators determined that the shooting most likely happened somewhere else.

Police said no one reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Webb said her son-in-law also saw several other people climb out of the car at the same time, but they ran away.

She wonders what brought the group to her neighborhood at that hour.

"What are they doing at that time of the night? They ought to be home," Webb said.

That is one of several questions police are still trying to answer as they search for the shooter.

