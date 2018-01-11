SANTA CLARITA, California - A California woman received a full refund from her local Costco after she returned her Christmas tree because it was dead.

The unidentified woman entered the Santa Clarita Costco on Jan. 4 and declared her tree was dead, so she thought she was entitled to a refund.

To the disbelief of fellow shoppers, the store granted her request and sent her home with her money.

Scott Bentley, a shopper who was behind the woman in line, posted a photo of the transaction on his Facebook page.

"I can't make this stuff up. Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree 'because it is dead' on January 4," he said.

