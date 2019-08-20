Woman reveals severe injuries after police say husband pushed her out of car

SAN ANTONIO - Her injuries have left physical and emotional scars.

Police say her husband pushed her out of a moving car on Interstate 35 near Live Oak on July 21.

The woman's husband, Dominique Green, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/married.

The victim, who wanted to conceal her identity, decided to share her story to talk about recovery and deliver a message to others.

She said the incident happened after she and Green left a bar together around 2 a.m.

"He was really upset. He just kinda started screaming, and beating the steering wheel. Then I remember him reaching over and opening up the door and pushing me out on the highway. I just remember bleeding a lot. I remember him stopping and my face was on the ground and he picked me up and put me back in the car," she said. "He finally took me to Christus Santa Rosa, which was pretty far from where we were."

Doctors at the hospital found serious injuries from head to toe and transferred the woman to University Trauma Center.

"I had a mild concussion, I had injuries on my face, on both my arms, both my knees, on my right breast, on my right ribs, and my ankle. I have lupus, so I also have joint pain and neuropathy," she said.

Green did not tell police he pushed her out of the car. However, the woman said he admitted to her and her family that he did.

WARNING: Graphic images in gallery

In an arrest affidavit, the woman's stepfather told police that Green said he pushed her out of the car because he "just wanted to hurt her."

"I have seen aggressive behavior in him, but I just never thought he would hurt me or anything like that," the woman said of her husband.

"There were signs, and as a mother I hesitated to question her, because I thought I would be messing with her business. I should have gotten into her business," said the woman's mother, Liv Hayes.

Hayes is supporting her daughter by helping her file for divorce and getting a protective order.

"It means the world to me," the woman said. "I'm a very kind of private person, so having them here really means a lot."

They hope others who feel fear in their relationships will speak up.

"You have to, in order to be an advocate for yourself," the woman said.

Green posted bond the day he was arrested and has not entered a plea. His case will be presented to a Bexar County grand jury.

We made attempts to find an attorney who may be representing Green, to get a statement about the allegations.

The Criminal District Clerk's Office said Monday that Green has yet to have a lawyer on record.

