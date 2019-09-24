Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by train

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was struck by a train Monday night in Converse.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, had "significant injuries" but was alive when she was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, according to the Converse Police Department.

An update on her condition was not provided by police.

Converse police said officers responded to the incident around 9:40 p.m. Monday that happened near the intersection of Toepperwein and Gibbs Sprawl roads.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad said the crash is being investigated by its officers and Converse police.

It is unclear why or how the woman was struck by the train.

