Woman rushed to hospital after flipping car onto I-10

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to University Hospital after San Antonio police said she flipped her car from the access road and plummeted about 60 feet down onto Interstate 10.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday near I-10 and Wurzbach Road.

Police said the unidentified woman flipped off from the upper eastbound access road down to the main lanes of I-10.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and taken to University Hospital, police said.

