Woman's head run over after jumping out of moving car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to University Hospital on Sunday after she threw herself from a moving car in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

Police said the woman, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the car while it was moving and that her head was run over by one of the rear wheels.

Paramedics initially thought the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but later confirmed her head injuries were consistent with being run over.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

