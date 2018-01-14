Woman's head run over after jumping out of moving car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to University Hospital on Sunday after she threw herself from a moving car in what police believe was a suicide attempt.
Police said the woman, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the car while it was moving and that her head was run over by one of the rear wheels.
More News Headlines
Paramedics initially thought the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but later confirmed her head injuries were consistent with being run over.
Police said they are still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.