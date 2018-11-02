Woman seeks to return lost ashes found at airport

HOUSTON - A Houston woman said a necklace found at Bush Continental Airport contains ashes — and now she’s on a quest to return them to whoever lost them.

Melanie Rivers said one of the necklaces contains a small cylinder with a diamond on top and the words “only love.”

"I Googled it ... and yeah, it seems like human remains or any type of remains, actually," Rivera said.

Rivera said her dad found the two pieces almost a year ago in a small bag outside a restroom near Gate B at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

While Rivera admits plenty of time has passed, she still believes something with so much sentimental value will be recognized by someone -- and eventually returned to them.

Read more on Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.