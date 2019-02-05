Woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for cutting up body, burning pieces on grill

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for murder as part of a plea deal.

In December, Candie Dominguez testified against Gabriel Moreno, who was tried for murder.

A jury found him not guilty.

Dominguez testified that Moreno and convicted murderer Daniel Lopez beat Jose Luis Menchaca to death with baseball bats at Dominguez's home in 2014.

Dominguez admitted to then cutting up Menchaca’s body and burning the pieces on a barbecue grill.

She said she was taking orders from Lopez.

Dominguez's testimony was in exchange for a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Lopez is serving a life sentence.

