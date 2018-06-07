Woman sentenced to 35 years for killing boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Jamie Lynn McCord must serve half of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.

McCord was found guilty last month in the shooting death of Ryan Matthew Perez, 29.

During the trial, McCord insisted the shooting was an accident, claiming she and Perez were examining a pistol at her apartment in February 2017, when it suddenly discharged.

Prosecutors argued that the shooting was intentional.

