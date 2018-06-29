Woman shot by off-duty Bexar County detention deputy in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - A woman has been taken to an area hospital and an off-duty Bexar County detention deputy has been placed on administrative leave following an overnight shooting.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Thursday near Highway 90 and Mechler Lane in Medina County.

The Medina County Sheriff's office said the off-duty deputy had pulled over to help a woman with a disabled vehicle. That's when, officials say, the woman became aggressive and the deputy shot her several times.

The woman shot was taken to Medina Community Hospital and was then airlifted to University Hospital. Her present condition is not currently known.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office in a statement Friday said the Medina County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation due to the incident taking place within their jurisdiction.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will also assist with the investigation.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they have reached out to both agencies to help and that the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit is handling a separate, concurrent administrative investigation.

