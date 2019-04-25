Police: Woman shot during argument at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a man who shot and wounded a woman during an argument on the city's North Side overnight.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Arbor Place Apartments in the 3800 block of West Avenue, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, the the man wounded the victim, a woman in her 20s, after becoming upset and and firing at her vehicle.

Police said the gunfire hit the woman in the arm. She was taken to University Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities were using both the police helicopter and K-9 units in an attempt to locate the man. Police, however, are still searching for him.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the argument.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

