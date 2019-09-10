Woman shot during argument with man, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A domestic dispute triggered a shooting that left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon on the city's near West Side.

According to a police report, a 47-year-old woman got in an argument with a 48-year-old man while trying to leave in her car shortly before 1 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Cincinnati.

The man hit the woman and then shot her with a handgun through an open passenger side door, police said.

The woman managed to drive to the 2000 block of North Zarzamora and called police.

Officers went back to the home on Cincinnati, but the man wasn't there. He remains on the run.

The police report didn't mention the woman's condition.

More local news on KSAT.com:

Barrientes Vela accused of sex discrimination in latest lawsuit filed by deputy constable

'Killer Nurse' wants Bible returned

SAPD chief: Teen who shot officer ‘had a gun that he shouldn't have'

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.