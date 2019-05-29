Woman shot during robbery attempt outside West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A woman in her 40s was shot during a robbery attempt outside a West Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Ingram Ranch Apartments, in the 2400 block of Oak Hill Road not far from Culebra and Callaghan Roads.

According to police, the woman said she was dropping her adopted son at a friend's apartment when a man ran up to her vehicle and demanded all of her belongings. That's when, police said, the man fired at her after she was too slow to get out of the vehicle.

Police said the woman was shot through a window in the arm, just before the man fled on foot. The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the robbery and shooting is ongoing.

