Woman shot in altercation outside NW Side Sports bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An altercation outside a Northwest Side bar resulted in a woman being shot in the leg, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from I-10.

According to police, some type of fight ensued and the woman was shot in the leg. Police said two men were seen fleeing shortly thereafter in a white vehicle.

Authorities said officers tried to give chase, but eventually lost track of the vehicle.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Her name and age weren't disclosed.

