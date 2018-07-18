Woman shot in head after man shoots through kitchen window, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a woman was in her kitchen when a man shot through the kitchen window, striking her in the head.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Cosgrove Street on the Southeast Side around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting may have been a domestic violence incident but are still investigating.

A 40 YO woman is rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head while standing near her kitchen window in the Eastside. pic.twitter.com/Mye5avJIUd — Patty Santos (@PattySantv) July 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.