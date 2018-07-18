News

Woman shot in head after man shoots through kitchen window, police say

Woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a woman was in her kitchen when a man shot through the kitchen window, striking her in the head.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Cosgrove Street on the Southeast Side around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting may have been a domestic violence incident but are still investigating.

