SAN ANTONIO - A 47-year-old woman was shot late Friday night on the city's East Side.

Police said the woman stepped out of her home in the 130 block of Vista Road around 11:15 p.m. to walk her dogs when a gray vehicle pulled up and fired one shot, hitting the woman in the knee.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

