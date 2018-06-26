Woman slashes daughter during argument over hair appointment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say slashed her daughter on the arm with a knife during an argument about a missed hair appointment.

Tonya Dove, 49, was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, which happened June 21.

An arrest warrant affidavit said Dove was riding in a car with her 18-year-old daughter when the two began to argue about a missed hair appointment.

It said the daughter was blaming Dove for not taking her to the appointment.

At one point, they both got out of the car, and police say Dove pulled out a knife and slashed her daughter on her bicep.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers did not find Dove at the scene when they arrived.

However, she was booked into jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

