Woman sought in kidnapping-for-ransom plot targeting immigrants found, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman at the center of an alleged kidnapping-for-ransom plot that targeted people suspected of living in the country illegally has been located, the FBI said Monday afternoon.

Federal officials sought Brittany Pena, 22, of Laredo, in connection with the scheme, that involved kidnapping immigrants, contacting the victims' families and demanding ransoms to secure their release and threatening them with weapons.

PREVIOUSLY: FBI seeking woman with information on kidnapping-for-ransom plot that targeted immigrants

The victims, according to the FBI, were held in captivity for several days and provided with little food.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with the plot, the FBI also announced Monday.

The FBI did not elaborate on whether Pena is facing charges in connection with the scheme, but more information was promised.

Agencies involved with the investigation include the FBI, the Texas Rangers, Customs and Border Protection in South Texas, the Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Laredo police and Laredo International Airport police.

Two male subjects charged today in kidnapping investigation conducted by #FBI @DEAHOUSTONDiv @CBPSouthTexas @TxDPS Texas Rangers @mylaredopd and Laredo Airport PD. More details expected from USAO-SDTX today. Brittany Pena located. Thanks to public for calls/tips. — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) February 12, 2018

