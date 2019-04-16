Woman stabbed by family member with large kitchen knife, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed in the back during a family altercation overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 420 block of Vance Jackson.

According to police, a fight broke out between a woman in her 50s and a younger relative. The man stabbed the woman in the back with a large kitchen knife, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

The man fled the scene following the attack. Police are still actively searching for him.

At this time, it is unclear as to what started the altercation.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

