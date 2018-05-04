Woman stabbed during altercation at North Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing charges following a confrontation at a North Side bar that left one woman nursing a stab wound.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Retox Bar, which is located in the 1030 block of Patricia Drive not far from West Avenue and Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the woman was attempting to sell drugs in the bar when she was declined by the victim. That's when, police said, the woman selling the drugs pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and now faces several charges. Her name and age are not currently known.

