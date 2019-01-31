Woman stabs boyfriend in shoulder during altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the MC. Beldon Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Harlow Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the man in his 30s was stabbed by his girlfriend in the shoulder during the altercation.

The wounded man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said the woman fled the scene following the stabbing. Their investigation is ongoing.

