Woman stabs boyfriend in stomach during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 45-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and a woman is in custody after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Police were called to a home in the 15700 block of Robin View Street, which is located not far from Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway on the city's far Northwest Side.

According to police, the man and his girlfriend had been arguing somewhere else and when they returned home, she stabbed him in the stomach.

The unidentified man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

The 36-year-old woman was taken into police custody. Her name has not been released.

Police also did not disclose what the argument was about. Their investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

