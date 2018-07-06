Woman steals cash from IBC bank teller inside South Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a theft.

The incident occurred April 29 at an IBC bank located in the 2300 block of S.W. Military Drive.

According to police, a woman wearing a long black dress and running shoes pretended to be a bank customer near closing time. That's when, police said, she reached over the customer counter and grabbed money that the bank teller was counting.

The woman ran through the mall and was picked up outside South Park Mall by an unknown person driving the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

