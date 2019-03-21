Police: Woman steals more than $800,000 from employer's bank accounts

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was arrested after she allegedly stole more than $800,000 from her employer's bank accounts.

Cindy Ellen Wojtaszek, 45, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Wojtaszek worked as an office manager for a unidentified business handling both accounting and bookkeeping.

The affidavit said between November of 2012 and July of 2018 she transferred more than $800,000 from the business into her own personal account.

Wojtaszek allegedly altered the bank statements to cover her tracks, police said.

The affidavit said the business owner contacted the bank to get true bank records that were unaltered before reporting the theft to the authorities.

Wojtaszek is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution of $300,000 or more, a first-degree felony.

