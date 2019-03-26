Woman steals unattended car at West Side gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the theft of a vehicle on the city's West Side.

The theft occurred Feb. 27 around 2:30 p.m. at a Circle K convenience store in the 7500 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, the victim had left her vehicle running and unattended at the gas pumps while she went in to pay for gas. That's when, police said, the culprit (seen above) exited the convenience store and noticed the car running.

Police said the woman originally walked past the car and got into her own vehicle, but she then got out and went back to the other car.

The woman would only drive the car a short distance away because the car still did not have much gas in it, police said. The car was eventually recovered.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.