Police investigating woman's death on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman who police said died on Christmas Eve.

First responders were called to a home in the 2600 block of Monticello Court around 10 a.m. and rushed 30-year-old Samantha Ann Padilla to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. Padilla was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Editor's Note: While police said Monday the woman was strangled, they said Wednesday that the manner of death is still pending and that the Homicide Unit has not ruled the death a homicide.

